Firefighters battle blaze at vacant building in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community

A fire broke out early Monday in a commercial building in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community.

The Chicago Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower for the fire in the 400 block of West 79th Street, near Vincennes Avenue. The CFD reported the fire just after 5 a.m.

By 6:25 a.m., the fire had left the building a ruin, and half of the roof was gone.

The building housed four different storefronts, but was reported to be completely vacant.

Chicago Fire Department

Firefighters as of 6:25 a.m. were using a surround-and-drown attack approach, pumping water from tower ladders to attack hot spots.

A residential structure next to the burned-out building was believed to be threatened, and firefighters were seen washing it down.

There were no reports of injuries.