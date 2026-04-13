Firefighters battle blaze at vacant building in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community
A fire broke out early Monday in a commercial building in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing community.
The Chicago Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower for the fire in the 400 block of West 79th Street, near Vincennes Avenue. The CFD reported the fire just after 5 a.m.
By 6:25 a.m., the fire had left the building a ruin, and half of the roof was gone.
The building housed four different storefronts, but was reported to be completely vacant.
Firefighters as of 6:25 a.m. were using a surround-and-drown attack approach, pumping water from tower ladders to attack hot spots.
A residential structure next to the burned-out building was believed to be threatened, and firefighters were seen washing it down.
There were no reports of injuries.