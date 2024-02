Firefighter injured in apartment fire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago firefighter was injured while responding to an apartment fire in Garfield Park early Monday morning.

Fire poured from the building near Washington Boulevard and Keeler Avenue.

A firefighter was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

The Chicago Fire Department has not released further details.