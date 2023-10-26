Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured battling house fire in Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Humboldt Park overnight. 

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out at 903 North Trumbull Avenue around 4 a.m. CFD confirmed the firefighter who was injured fell through the floor. 

CFD said three people were displaced. 

A neighbor told CBS 2 they have been trying to get the house boarded up and that this is the second fire to break out at the home. 

