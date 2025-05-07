Fire spreads to 2 buildings in Chicago's West Side

A fire spread to two buildings in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at a residential building in the 600 block of North Saint Louis Avenue and spread to a second building. CFD said the flames were first seen on the rear porches of the building.

The buildings were left charred with significant damage. Chicago fire officials said residents were displaced, but the number of residents was not immediately known.

CFD

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.