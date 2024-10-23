Six houses catch fire in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple houses were damaged in a fire in Chicago Heights overnight.

Firefighters responded to the area of 15th Street and Lowe Avenue where a fire spread to six houses. One of the houses involved was across the street, according to the Chicago Heights fire chief.

The fire chief said there were delays in getting to working hydrants, and hose lines were stretched to reach them.

One man told CBS News Chicago he ran down the street and knocked on people's doors to get them out of their homes. He said fire crews had no water and couldn't get to work right away.

Another man whose house was affected said the fire started in an abandoned house and then quickly spread to other homes.

"We all were just watching this house catch, the abandoned house catch more fire while the firefighters held the hose with no water, Jaron Boyd said. "We all were just watching it burn the house, spread to the house with people living in it, and literally, we saw our house catch fire, and then it started spreading to the next-door neighbor's house."

The fire chief said the Red Cross is assisting the residents and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.