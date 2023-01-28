Fire leaves house damaged in southwest Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A house was damaged by fire in Evanston Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., firefighters were called for a fire at 814 Grey Ave., in the southwest section of Evanston.

Firefighters found billowing black smoke and heavy fire in the back of the ranch house. The response was upgraded for more resources and manpower.

The fire was out in 20 minutes, but the residents were displaced by extensive smoke and water damage.

Two people got out before the fire department arrived, and one of those two people was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was stabilized.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Friday.