Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rips through rowhouses in Riverdale, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Fire burns row homes in Riverdale, Illinois
Fire burns row homes in Riverdale, Illinois 00:15

Flames consumed multiple rowhouses in the south Chicago suburb of Riverdale overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the early-morning hours at 137th Street and Eggleston Avenue.

It was not immediately learned how the fire started or if anyone was inside the rowhouses at the time.

Riverdale Professional Firefighters 3580 said fire department staffing issues were a problem in fighting the fire. The union said the first arriving engine had only three full-time firefighters on board, and one had to remain outside to operate the pump and maintain the water supply — leaving only two to go inside and fight the fire.

Information from the Riverdale Fire Department was not immediately available.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.