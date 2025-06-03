Fire rips through rowhouses in Riverdale, Illinois

Flames consumed multiple rowhouses in the south Chicago suburb of Riverdale overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the early-morning hours at 137th Street and Eggleston Avenue.

It was not immediately learned how the fire started or if anyone was inside the rowhouses at the time.

Riverdale Professional Firefighters 3580 said fire department staffing issues were a problem in fighting the fire. The union said the first arriving engine had only three full-time firefighters on board, and one had to remain outside to operate the pump and maintain the water supply — leaving only two to go inside and fight the fire.

Information from the Riverdale Fire Department was not immediately available.