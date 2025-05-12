Family without a home after fire rips through house in Evanston, Illinois

A house fire left a firefighter hospitalized and a family displaced in Evanston Monday.

At 10:55 a.m., the Evanston Fire Department was called for a fire at 1911 Warren St., a midcentury ranch house alongside an alley in the southwestern part of the northern suburb.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke upon arriving, and neighboring fire departments were called in to help fight the fire and man fire stations while crews were out.

Evanston Fire Department

Everyone who lived in the house was able to escape safely, the fire department said. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

The house where the fire broke out is located just west of Dodge Avenue — the Evanston extension of Chicago's California Avenue — and just north of Oakton Street and James Park. Zillow says the house was built in 1956, and has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Evanston Fire Department

A photo supplied by the Evanston Fire Department shows flames blasting out of a basement-level window on the side of the house. The extent of the damage to the house was not specified.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Monday.