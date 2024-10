Fire rips through house in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Wednesday evening in a home in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The Fire Department was called at 7:50 p.m. for the fire in a two-story house on Vernon Avenue between 66th Street and Marquette Road.

Heavy fire was reported, and flames were seen shooting from the north side of the wood-frame house. Firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control.

Everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported.