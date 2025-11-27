Fire rips through Dollar Tree store in strip mall in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

An extra-alarm fire was raging Thanksgiving Day at a strip mall in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

As witnessed on scene early Thursday afternoon, the fire destroyed the Dollar Tree at 2517 W. Cermak Rd., and spread to another store in the strip mall.

Dispatch audio indicated that the Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for extra equipment and manpower.

A 2-11 alarm sends at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance and the Command Van to the scene, with around 100 firefighters responding.

Information from the Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available.