Fire rages after explosion at gas station in Berwyn, Illinois

A fire was raging Thursday afternoon after an explosion that destroyed part of a gas station in the west Chicago suburb of Berwyn.

More than two hours after the explosion, firefighters were still on the scene as a column of flames spewed from the BP station on the northeast corner of Ogden and Oak Park avenues, following what was suspected to be a natural gas explosion. The situation remained dangerous.

The office and convenience store structure at the gas station appeared to have exploded, and was lying in ruins with some areas aflame.

Witnesses said there were a series of explosions that took place in succession over about 10 minutes.

The flames shot high into the air at the BP station. But witnesses said the gas station was not the only affected location.

The witnesses said they felt vibrations from the first explosion as windows were blown out, and then they saw and heard another explosion a few blocks away in an alley — where a second fire took place.

A lightning strike may have been to blame for setting off the chain of events as storms pounded the area Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses who were standing outside said an electrical transformer may have dropped down to cause the first explosion at the gas station. These details have yet to be confirmed by fire officials.

"A lady called 911, fire truck pulled up, they kind of roped everything off. A second fire truck pulled up, and then about 10 minutes after that we heard a very loud explosion — blew our front windows out — and that's about it," said Tom Zednik a worker at Novi's Beef at 6746 Ogden Ave. in Berwyn.

There were also reports of a third explosion and fire. It was not clear where this was taking place.

A substance under pressure was fueling the fire — and the substance was believed to be natural gas rather than gasoline.

Firefighters were not trying to put out the fire, but rather waiting for the source of pressure behind the flames to be valved off and shut down.

The flames also spread to a tree and power lines nearby, potentially causing power outages. The City of Berwyn said some residents nearby were being evacuated.

At 6 p.m., witnesses were outside looking in astonishment as the fire kept raging at the gas station.