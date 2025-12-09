Fire leaves families displaced from condo building in Skokie, Illinois

Families were forced into the cold early Tuesday morning by a fire in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie.

Flames damaged at least one unit in the building at 9529 Bronx Ave.

The building is part of the Barcelona condo community, a cluster of four-story buildings near Golf Road and Lavergne Avenue and just south of Westfield Old Orchard shopping center.

Firefighters were seen on the balcony of a third-floor unit, and families packing the lobby.

One young woman said her family left their apartment after hearing people running.

"I started hearing people running, people knocking, banging on doors screaming outside of our building," said Eliza Svetov.

One ambulance left the scene, but it was not clear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.