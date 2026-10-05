Fire leaves dozens displaced from condo building in Skokie, Illinois

Investigators in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie were trying Monday morning to determine the cause of a condo building fire that forced dozens of people from their homes the day before.

The fire broke out around noon Sunday in a building in the 8200 block of Niles Center Road near Downtown Skokie.

The Skokie Fire Department said flames were contained to one unit. But several residents heard the fire alarms and escaped.

"Suddenly the fire alarm got on, so I was scared. This was the first time for me," said resident Hamza Mohammed. So I immediately called 911."

Firefighters also managed to get two cats safely out of the building. The cats were safe and in good health.

The fire department said no one was hurt in the blaze.