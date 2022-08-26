Fire in Prospect Heights condo building leaves dozens of families homeless

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Dozens of people were without homes Thursday night after a fire raged through a condo building in Prospect Heights.

The fire department said they were called at 1:04 p.m. to the building at 818 Old Willow Rd. They found a two-story condo building with fire in the attic and heavy smoke coming from the peak of the roof.

The source of the fire was located in the bathroom of a second-floor apartment, the fire department said. Dozens more fire departments were sent to the scene for a total of 50 firefighters, 10 fire engines, and four aerial trucks, and the fire was put out within 20 minutes.

No one was injured, but all the residents of the 32-unit condo building were forced out of their homes because of the damage.

Investigators late Thursday were working to figure out what started the fire.