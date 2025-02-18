Fire sweeps through upper level of house in Naperville, Illinois

A fire broke out in a large floor-plan house in Naperville, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

The brutal temperatures posed a challenge for firefighters as they battled the blaze at 3519 Redwing Ct. in Naperville, just west of Route 59 and north of 103rd Stret.

The fire appeared to be confined to the upper stories of the house. By just after 4 p.m., the smoke billowing from the house had been converted to steam.

Firefighters as of just after 4 p.m., were still battling hot spots in the attic space of the house.

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was injured in the fire. The cause was not known Tuesday afternoon.