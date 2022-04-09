Watch CBS News

Fire breaks out in apartment at Evergreen Tower senior housing high-rise on Near North Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fire Department was evaluating the condition of one person late Friday after a fire broke out in a seniors' residential high-rise on the Near North Side.

The fire broke out in one fifth-floor apartment at Evergreen Tower, at 1333 N. Cleveland Ave. in Old Town, near the old site of the Cabrini-Green housing development.

The fire was under control by 9:30 p.m., and firefighters were evaluating one person.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 9:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.