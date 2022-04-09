Fire breaks out in apartment at Evergreen Tower senior housing high-rise on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fire Department was evaluating the condition of one person late Friday after a fire broke out in a seniors' residential high-rise on the Near North Side.

The fire broke out in one fifth-floor apartment at Evergreen Tower, at 1333 N. Cleveland Ave. in Old Town, near the old site of the Cabrini-Green housing development.

The fire was under control by 9:30 p.m., and firefighters were evaluating one person.

Further details were not immediately available.