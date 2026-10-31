Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire engulfs auto shop in Blue Island, prompts emergency response

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Fire crews responded to a large blaze at a building in Blue Island on Saturday afternoon.

The 2-alarm fire sent smoke billowing into the sky as flames shot out from an auto repair shop in the 12800 block of South Western Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone was inside or if there were any injuries. 

The Red Cross has been contacted to help at least one family. 

There's no word on what started the fire.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Blue Island Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue