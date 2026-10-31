Fire engulfs auto shop in Blue Island, prompts emergency response

Fire crews responded to a large blaze at a building in Blue Island on Saturday afternoon.

The 2-alarm fire sent smoke billowing into the sky as flames shot out from an auto repair shop in the 12800 block of South Western Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone was inside or if there were any injuries.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help at least one family.

There's no word on what started the fire.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Blue Island Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.