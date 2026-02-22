Fire displaces 22 people in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood

Nearly two dozen people had to spend the night out of their homes after a fire spread from one building to another in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Saturday night.

The Chicago police and fire departments both responded to the fire in the 2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 8:55 p.m.

The fire broke out in one residential building, and spread to another.

Two people were treated on the scene, but did not need to be taken to the hospital, police said.

A total of 12 adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross responded to assist those affected, police said. A warming station was also set up at the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department on Sunday was investigating what caused the fire.