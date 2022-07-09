Watch CBS News
Fire Department hosts lessons, demos at Engine 70 firehouse in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department on Saturday invited the community to hang out and learn.

Crewmembers at Engine Co. 70, at 6030 N. Clark St. in Edgewater, showed lifesaving techniques.

They taught neighbors how to apply tourniquets and perform CPR.

They also held talks and classes, and served up hot dogs, and told people about ""how wonderful it is to work for the best Fire Department in the world."

