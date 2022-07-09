Fire Department hosts lessons, demos at Engine 70 firehouse in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department on Saturday invited the community to hang out and learn.

Crewmembers at Engine Co. 70, at 6030 N. Clark St. in Edgewater, showed lifesaving techniques.

It's not too late for the community to hang out with the Chicago Fire Dept today. We will be at Engine 70 (6030 N. Clark) until 3:30pm. Learn CPR, how to apply a tourniquet, and hear about how wonderful it is to work for the best Fire Dept in the world or join us for a hotdog. 0 pic.twitter.com/eBFyC6sJWJ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 9, 2022

They taught neighbors how to apply tourniquets and perform CPR.

You're never too young to learn hands only CPR. pic.twitter.com/5MGFoiaIeP — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 9, 2022

They also held talks and classes, and served up hot dogs, and told people about ""how wonderful it is to work for the best Fire Department in the world."