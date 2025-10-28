Fire damages townhome in Orland Park, Illinois, firefighter treated for dehydration

A fire ripped through a townhouse in the southwest Chicago suburb of Orland Park Monday night.

A firefighter was treated for dehydration after fighting the blaze.

At 11 p.m. Monday, a fire was reported in the 13950 block of Berkhansted Court in Orland Park, according to village spokesman Ray Hanania. Firefighters saw light smoke coming from a unit in an attached row of townhomes.

Firefighters entered the burning townhouse and found heat and fire near the front door. The fire got into the attic, Hanania wrote.

The residents of the apartment were not home at the time, and the residents of the attached townhomes escaped safely, Hanania wrote. No one who lived in the building was injured.

However, a firefighter was taken to Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital in Palos Heights after suffering from dehydration. He was released from the hospital Tuesday morning in good condition, Hanania wrote.

The fire was contained mostly to one townhome, but damaged the rafters of the attic in a neighboring unit.

Village of Orland Park

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday, Hanania wrote.