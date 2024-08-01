Fire damages restaurant, brewpub in Geneva, Illinois

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) -- A restaurant and brewpub in west suburban Geneva is closed until further notice after being damaged by a fire this week.

In a newsletter item, Stockholm's Restaurant & Brewery, located at 306 W. State St. in Geneva, said staffers at nearby Niche Restaurant notified Stockholm's staff about smoke billowing from an exhaust hood Wednesday evening.

The Geneva Fire Department rushed to the scene, arriving at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday to Stockholm's Restaurant & Brewery. The fire department said it raised a general alarm due to the number of people calling to report smoke billowing from the second floor and roof of the building.

The fire departments from St. Charles, Batavia, and Elburn also responded.

Upon arriving, firefighters found smoke coming from the front door and roof of Stockholm's. The basement kitchen was on fire, as was the bathroom above the kitchen.

Firefighters put out the fire in less than half an hour, the Geneva Fire Department said.

The area of origin is believed to be the basement kitchen, with the cause being under investigation, the fire department said. The kitchen and areas directly above sustained fire, smoke, heat, and water damage, the fire department said.

Stockholm's was pleased the fire was contained before it got a lot worse—and noted that no one was injured. Still, the damage was severe enough that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

Stockholm's also offered thanks to Nobel House, located just across the street, for allowing the Stockholm's staff to regroup and have a drink while firefighters battled the blaze.

The restaurant said it hopes to reopen as soon as possible.

Stockholm's Restaurant & Brewery opened in May 2002—and features a from-scratch kitchen, and handcrafted beers brewed in the front window using an Old World tradition. It occupies one of several spaces in the Unity Building—right next door to the State Bank of Geneva building, which houses EvenFlow Music & Spirits.