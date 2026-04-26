Fire damages home in Englewood; cat rescued by firefighters

A home was left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the roof Sunday evening in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters were called to the home in the 5800 block of South Princeton Avenue around 6 p.m.

By the time they arrived, the flames had spread to the top floor and had already reached the roof. Fortunately, fire crews were able to put it out before anyone got hurt.

There was more good news. Fire crews were also able to pull Rex the cat out of the home unharmed.