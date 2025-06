Man rescued from Lake Michigan off Foster Beach in Chicago

Chicago fire crews on Monday evening rescued a man in Lake Michigan off Foster Avenue Beach.

The rescue happened at 5:43 p.m.

There was no word late Monday on what led to the rescue, but CBS News Chicago is told the man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

The man's condition was unknown late Monday, but he was not responsive when he was pulled from the water.