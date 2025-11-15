Nearly 5 dozen chickens killed in barn fire in Harvard, Illinois

Fire crews battled a large fire at a barn Saturday morning in Harvard, Illinois.

The Harvard Fire Protection District said around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to the 4700 block of Lindwall Road for a reported structure fire.

The homeowner indicated an outbuilding was on fire near the house and that several vehicles were also involved, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived and found a barn about 30 by 45 feet fully engulfed and already collapsing. Two vehicles were also on fire, with flames spreading to the house.

Harvard Fire Protection District

The fire was brought under control within half an hour. Crews remained on scene for two more hours to conduct to check for any extension into the attic and check hotspots at the barn.

The house suffered minor damage and remains habitable.

No injuries were reported as the family exited before firefighters arrived.

Fire officials did say between 50 and 60 chickens were believed to have been inside the barn, and all are believed to have died in the fire.

Fire officials remind the public to routinely inspect any heating or electrical equipment used in sheds or outbuildings to ensure it is properly rated for the space, kept clear of combustibles, and in good working condition.

The fire was not believed to be suspicious, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Northwest Rescue, and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office assisted with the fire.