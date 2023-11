CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago fire crews responded to a structure fire in Fuller Park Monday morning.

Fire officials say the call came in just before 5 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue.

The building was said to be vacant and has since been extinguished.

No Injuries were reported.

Still & Box struck out by 2-2-1. No injuries reported — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 27, 2023