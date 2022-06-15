Fire damages insulation supply at roofing business in Hammond, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire destroyed a roofing business in Hammond, Indiana
Fire officials said the fire burned roofing insulation, leading to structural damage at Gluth Roofing, located at 6701 Osborn Ave.
Fireworks are the suspected cause of the fire.
Roofing insulation used for schools was destroyed, causing a hit to the company already suffering from supply issues.
Gluth roofing had another fire at the business in June of 2020.
