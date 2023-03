Back of the Yards fire causes building to collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire Monday night destroyed a home in Back of the Yards.

The two-and-a-half-story building in the 5100 block of South Union Avenue completely collapsed, the Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the flames also spread to another building.

It was not clear late Monday if anyone was hurt.