Fire breaks out in historic home in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a three-story Victorian house just west of downtown Evanston.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the house at 1021 Greenwood St. Contractors told firefighters that flames were visible in a void space near the roof.

Fire crews immediately opened the ceiling. Rapidly-changing fire conditions prompted a second-alarm response for the fire.

1021-greenwood-house-fire-crop.jpg
Firefighters battle a blaze at 1021 Greenwood St. in Evanston. Evanston Fire Department

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes of firefighters' arrival. The contractors escaped in time, and no firefighters or civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday evening.

Records from a past Evanston City Council meeting indicate that the house was built in 1890.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:51 PM

