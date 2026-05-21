Fire breaks out in house in Chicago's Old Town community

A fire broke out Thursday morning in a historic home in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

The fire was reported during the 7 a.m. hour at 1802 N. Cleveland Ave., just north of Menomonee Street.

Firefighters were seen on the roof of the two-story home, and had cut a hole in the roof for ventilation.

The severity of the fire and whether there were any injuries were not immediately learned.

Real estate listings indicate that the building at 1802 N. Cleveland Ave. was built in 1884, The residential area of the Lincoln Park-Old Town community where the building is located is a mix of historic homes and new luxury construction.