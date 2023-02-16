Fire breaks out in chute at Waldorf Astoria Residences; ambulances called in as precaution

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out in the Waldorf Astoria Residences on the Near North Side Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Fire Department was trying to contain a fire on the lower roof area of the luxury condo building at 11 E. Walton St. as of 10 p.m.

Still and box. 11 East Walton. High rise fire in a shoot. Checking for extension pic.twitter.com/06GkJ55W9I — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2023

The fire was in a ventilation chute, according to the Fire Department. There were moderate smoke conditions, the CFD said.

Fire on lower roof area of Waldorf smoke conditions are moderate. No injuries. EMS plan 1. Precautionary pic.twitter.com/hRC2WUBpdC — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2023

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1 to send five ambulances as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

By 10:31 p.m., the fire was under control. The Fire Department is investigating whether an issue with a wood-burning stove may have been to blame.

Still and box at the Waldorf 11 East Walton now struck out. Issue with wood burning stove being investigated. Fire was mainly in ventilation system. pic.twitter.com/5uFlS4Uces — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2023