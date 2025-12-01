A fire triggered alarms at multiple buildings in downtown Chicago over the weekend.

Around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted there was a fire in the exhaust system on the second floor at the Builders Building, at 222 N. LaSalle St. right off Wacker Drive. The 26-story building dates from 1926.

The ire Department called a still-and-box alarm for fire equipment and manpower, and an EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances as a precaution, but did not mention any injuries or hospitalizations.

Chicago Fire Department

The fire triggered alarms in several different buildings in the area.

There were also reports of smoke in the Lower Wacker Drive pedestrian tunnel.