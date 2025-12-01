Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out in exhaust system at downtown Chicago office building

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Aunya Butler

/ CBS Chicago

A fire triggered alarms at multiple buildings in downtown Chicago over the weekend.

Around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted there was a fire in the exhaust system on the second floor at the Builders Building, at 222 N. LaSalle St. right off Wacker Drive. The 26-story building dates from 1926.

The ire Department called a still-and-box alarm for fire equipment and manpower, and an EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances as a precaution, but did not mention any injuries or hospitalizations.

lasalle-street-fire.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

The fire triggered alarms in several different buildings in the area.

There were also reports of smoke in the Lower Wacker Drive pedestrian tunnel.

