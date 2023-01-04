Fire severely damages four boats at Far South Side marina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire Wednesday at Pier 11 Marina on the city's Far South Side caused serious damage to at least four boats.

As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, crews spent hours putting out flames that officials on the ground are now saying resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

We are told that altogether, those damages will most likely surpass $1.1 million.

It was around 10 a.m. when crews with the Chicago and Dolton fire departments responded to the marina at 826 E. 138th St. – along the Little Calumet River on the southern boundary of the city, Fire crews found three boats on fire.

As firefighters attempted to put out the flames, the fire spread to a fourth boat.

For several hours, firefighters tried to contain the blaze, which was concentrated in one of the boats. It was not until around 2 p.m. when the fire was finally put out,

We are told by those on the ground that the fire was started when a recreational boat owner was attempting to winterize his boat.

From how it was described, the winterizing process involves placing a plastic cover over the boat which is sealed in by heat. That owner, we learned, was using a propane tank - and at some point, his boat caught fire.

That fire ended up spreading to the other boats - one of them a historic vessel used in tours along the river that was owned and operated by Mercury cruises.