Small fire at Belvidere's Apollo Theatre, site of deadly roof collapse
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after a deadly tragedy at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, emergency responders were back on the scene Monday.
Roofers making repairs sparked a small fire that was quickly put out. Back in April when the roof of the theater collapsed during a tornado.
Hundreds of people were inside at the time for a live concert. One man was killed, and at least 48 others were hurt.
