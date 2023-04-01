Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere amid severe storms

BELVIDERE, Ill. (CBS) -- A structure collapse was reported Friday evening during a concert at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois.

The collapse was reported as severe storms with 90 mph winds blew through.

The concert began at 7 p.m. Morbid Angel, Revocation, and Skeletal Remains were on the bill at the venue.

Video from the scene showed the marquee collapsed, as did a large portion of the large bowstring truss roof.

Bricks were also seen lying in the middle of the street.

A Chicago Fire Department source said there was a request for 20 ambulances. Trees also came down on cars nearby.

The number of people injured was not immediately known.

Inside the theater, the ceiling came in front of the proscenium collapsed – leaving the space open to the outside. People were likely gathered in front of the stage at the time.

Belvidere is located in Boone County, about 72 miles from Chicago.

The Apollo is located at 104 N. State St. at the north end of the Belvidere Business District.

According to Cinema Treasures, the Apollo Theatre opened in 1921 as a stage play, movie, and vaudeville venue. It has been a live music venue caked the Apollo Theatre AC for the past several years.