Survivor describes being trapped after roof collapsed at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere

MADISON, Wis. (CBS) -- An 18-year-old survivor of the Apollo Theatre roof collapse in Belvidere last week shared his story Tuesday.

The collapse left one man dead and at least 48 other people injured. Daniel Barac was in the theater Friday night when the roof came down, and was among the injured.

Barac talked with CBS 2's Shardaa Gray from his hospital bed in Madison, Wisconsin. He said he saw specks of dust falling, followed by bigger pieces.

"I heard a big crack, and then I started running – and then that's when the whole roof came down on me and other people," he said.

Barac then found himself trapped.

"It kind of hurt, but then once I was stuck under there, then it really hurt – because I was just trapped underneath all this heavy debris in rubble and old bricks, and the old roof. I could still see through like a little space in the debris, and I could still stick my hand out. But I couldn't move either."

The Galena High School senior credits other concertgoers with helping to free him from the rubble. But once he was out, he couldn't talk.

Barac suffered a fracture in his vertebrae, and several broken bones in his foot.