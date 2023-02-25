Watch CBS News
CFD investigating fire at West Ridge strip mall

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a strip mall in West Ridge Saturday morning. 

Fire officials say the fire started inside and damaged a dental office located at the one-story mall, located at 2748 W. Pratt Blvd.

No one was inside during the fire and no injuries or transports were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

