CFD investigating fire at West Ridge strip mall
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a strip mall in West Ridge Saturday morning.
Fire officials say the fire started inside and damaged a dental office located at the one-story mall, located at 2748 W. Pratt Blvd.
No one was inside during the fire and no injuries or transports were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.