Fire rips through apartment building in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in Skokie battled through heavy smoke and flames to put out a fire in an apartment building Friday evening.

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to a three-story apartment building that was on fire at 7645 Knox Ave. – just south of Brummel Street and the Emily Oaks Nature Center.

Video showed flames raging near the roofline of the midcentury building.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained under investigation Friday night.