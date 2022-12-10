Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rips through apartment building in Skokie

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in Skokie fire
Firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in Skokie fire 00:17

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in Skokie battled through heavy smoke and flames to put out a fire in an apartment building Friday evening.

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to a three-story apartment building that was on fire at 7645 Knox Ave. – just south of Brummel Street and the Emily Oaks Nature Center.

Video showed flames raging near the roofline of the midcentury building.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained under investigation Friday night.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 10:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.