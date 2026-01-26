Fire whips through apartment building in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood, at least 2 injured

At least two people were injured, and 20 more were displaced, after a fire tore through an apartment building in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood overnight Sunday into Monday.

The fire broke out at 1 a.m. in the 24-unit building at 2339-41 W. Touhy Ave., just east of Western Avenue in West Ridge, or West Rogers Park. The fire was believed to have started on the first floor of the building and climbed to the second, according to Chicago Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner John Gies.

Firefighters used at least three different sets of ladders to rescue four people, Gies said. Chicago police said 18 adults and two children were displaced in the fire.

First responders were seen helping one resident wrapped in a blanket.

Firefighters faced challenges from the cold, and the building was a challenge to access with on driveway, Gies said.

Shimon Becker lives in the building, close to the laundry room. He said he heard people saying, "Get up, get up!"

"Just right across the hall, you know, the laundry room door is always open, so, you know there was a bunch of smoke coming out there, and, you know, saw some flames, and then just went right outside — you know, everyone was kind of panicking," Becker said, "and then the windows for the laundry room were kind of all orange, and they started cracking from the heat and stuff."

Becker said he was able to escape quickly with his dog. He spoke to CBS News Chicago from his car with his dog in his lap.

"I'm just hoping I can get my stuff you know for school tomorrow, and then I'm not sure," he said. "Maybe the maybe the management company will figure something out. I doubt it, but we'll see. Probably try to get a couple hours in my car."

Two people were injured in the fire, including a Chicago Police Department member with minor injuries. Another person suffered a leg injury and was in good condition.

Twenty people made it out of the building safely, but they are now starting the week without a home.