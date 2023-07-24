Residents forced to evacuate after abandoned building fire in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people were forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out in a nearby abandoned building in Englewood.

The building was fully engulfed in flames on 61st Street and Loomis Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.