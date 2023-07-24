Watch CBS News
Residents forced to evacuate after abandoned building fire in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people were forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out in a nearby abandoned building in Englewood. 

The building was fully engulfed in flames on 61st Street and Loomis Boulevard.

snapshot-2023-07-24t052009-162.jpg

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 5:21 AM

