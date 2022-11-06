Finalists in Chicago Sings karaoke competition compete for the crown tonight.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the moment six karaoke stars have been waiting for.

Tonight is the finals of the Chicago Sings karaoke competition.

It's happening at park west near Armitage and Clark starting at 5:30 p.m.

The six finalists are from different neighborhoods -- Grand Crossing, South Shore, Rogers Park, Galewood, West Lawn, and Edgewater.

They beat out dozens of other people to get to this point.

The finalists will perform in front of a panel of local celebrities in the quest for the title of champion and a $5,000 prize.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there tonight to help crown the winner.