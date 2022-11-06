Watch CBS News
Local News

Finalists in Chicago Sings karaoke competition compete for the crown tonight.

/ CBS Chicago

Finalists in Chicago Sings karaoke compete tonight
Finalists in Chicago Sings karaoke compete tonight 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the moment six karaoke stars have been waiting for.

Tonight is the finals of the Chicago Sings karaoke competition.

It's happening at park west near Armitage and Clark starting at 5:30 p.m.

The six finalists are from different neighborhoods -- Grand Crossing, South Shore, Rogers Park, Galewood, West Lawn, and Edgewater.

They beat out dozens of other people to get to this point.

The finalists will perform in front of a panel of local celebrities in the quest for the title of champion and a $5,000 prize.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there tonight to help crown the winner.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.