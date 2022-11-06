Finalists in Chicago Sings karaoke competition compete for the crown tonight.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the moment six karaoke stars have been waiting for.
Tonight is the finals of the Chicago Sings karaoke competition.
It's happening at park west near Armitage and Clark starting at 5:30 p.m.
The six finalists are from different neighborhoods -- Grand Crossing, South Shore, Rogers Park, Galewood, West Lawn, and Edgewater.
They beat out dozens of other people to get to this point.
The finalists will perform in front of a panel of local celebrities in the quest for the title of champion and a $5,000 prize.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there tonight to help crown the winner.
