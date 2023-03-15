Board of Election to declare final municipal results Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Later today we'll find out the final results of the Feb. 28 municipal election.

The Chicago Board of Election commissioners are meeting at 2 p.m. to declare the results.

As of last night, the board has counted and processed all the ballots just under 567,000 people voted.

At last check, Paul Vallas was leading in the initial race for mayor over Brandon Johnson, by more than 63,000 votes.