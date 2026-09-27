Trump attends Presidents Cup; dueling protests held outside Medinah

President Trump paid a visit to the Medinah Country Club on Sunday for the last day of the Presidents Cup, serving as the honorary chairman.

His presence in the Chicagoland area brought crowds of supporters and protesters.

Mr. Trump's arrival began with a flyover above the country club about an hour and a half before players teed off.

"You'll be seeing the best players, the best golfers anywhere in the world," he said.

The president spoke briefly with reporters at O'Hare before he was driven to the Presidents Cup tournament, where a group protesting the president and one supporting him were dueling outside the premises.

"Giving the message that Trump is not welcome here in Illinois, in Chicago, in Medinah, in Addison – all of our neighborhoods," said Allison Galvan, executive director of Grito Latino Addison Community Center Inc.

"We want to give a voice and say, 'Not everybody in Illinois is a radical leftist,'" said Terry Newsome.

Local police kept an eye on the groups, which did get a bit tense at one point this morning when participants crossed the street to the other side.

Once inside Medinah Country Club, Mr. Trump came to the first tee box area and stayed there for his entire stay to keep security focused on one area.

"I was kind of fangirling over the Secret Service checking my bag," said Carolyn Friedrichs.

SWAT officers were seen with trucks on fairways around the course and surrounding the first tee box grandstand. That's also where fans had to go through TSA-style screening to get inside.

"I'm surprised it's not even more heightened. I think there's still free range, so it wasn't that bad," Friedrichs said.

Mr. Trump appeared on the first tee box in front of thousands ahead of the tournament for brief remarks.

"These people want to see golf, they don't want to hear speeches," he said. "I will only say this, our country is doing great, better than ever before."

He then stayed, shook each player's hand and watched all of them tee off for more than an hour. Sources say a suite was built with bulletproof glass for the president, but he didn't use it.

"Everyone is calling Trump a king. I just thought it was funny to do it," said Bruce Asmussen.

Asmussen came dressed for the final day of the tournament and got to the first tee box early.

"It's great. It was electric up there," he said.

Many were excited to see a sitting president. This visit was Mr. Trump's first public Chicago appearance since the 2024 election and organizers say it took months to plan.

"It's awesome, I think the energy is very high, everyone is so excited. We want to see some good golf, but how cool that the president is here too," Friedrichs said.

The president had a last-minute change of plans and is now staying for the Presidents Cup closing ceremonies.

Air Force One is expected to take off from O'Hare Airport and fly back to Washington, D.C., later Sunday evening.