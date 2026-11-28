A fiery crash left two people critically injured in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old was driving in a white car that went onto the curb and hit a pole in the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue just before 2 a.m.

The impact of the crash caused the car to become engulfed in flames.

Police said the 19-year-old driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman inside the car was taken to the same hospital critical condition with burns throughout her body.

Two other passengers, a 19-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair conditon.

Police confirmed citations were issued.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.