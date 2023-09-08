Field of Honor dedicated to veterans and heroes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special honor to veterans and frontline heroes is waving proudly in west suburban La Grange, where 500 American flags are standing tall in Denning Park. It's called the Field of Honor.

The flag display will be up through Monday, and will be open to the public each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can purchase a flag for $40, along with a plastic dog tag that they can dedicate to a specific hero.

The La Grange Park District partnered with local nonprofit Operation Support Our Troops America to create this experience free to anyone who wants to visit.

It coincides with the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"I just felt it was important to recognize our firt responders so people don't forget those whose lives were sacrificed and those who went to help. Its a day that changed all of our lives," said Field of Honor co-chair Eugenia Callison.

A closing ceremony has been set for 4 p.m. on Monday, featuring two local firefighters who both went to New York after the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed on 9/11.

Jack Schneidwind has been a firefighter for decades, and is currently the chief of the Itasca Fire Protection District.

Rick Kolomay has been a firefighter since 1979. He was a chief officer for several years as well, and now works as director at a disaster response organization.

If you want to purchase a flag for the field of honor, you can do so on the Operation Support Our Troops America website.