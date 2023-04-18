Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A few showers expected Wednesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies this evening, then turning cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.

A few showers for Wednesday morning, then a chance for storms from midday through the late afternoon, according to CBS Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. The best chance for storms will be near the Wisconsin state line. Storms that do develop could produce strong winds and hail.

The best chance for storms this week will arrive Thursday afternoon and last through the early evening hours. This is due to a cold front that will move closer to the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in this timeframe, producing damaging winds and hail.

Turning cooler behind the front with highs only in the low 60s on Friday. Chilly and rainy for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s, then upper 40s for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 41°

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. An isolated storm in the afternoon could be strong. High 69°, but cooler near the lake.

THURSDAY: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe in the afternoon and early evening. High 75°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 6:41 PM

