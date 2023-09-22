Chicago First Alert Weather: A few downpours possible Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Not finished with summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of rain continue through Friday morning. A few downpours will be possible, but mainly for areas west and south of Chicago. Minor street flooding is possible on these areas.

Rain chances decrease after 8 a.m., then expect some clearing in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. CBS Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon expects low 70s and mostly clear skies for Friday Night High School Football.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 70s near the lake and mid to upper 70s inland. There will be more clouds and cooler for Sunday, with highs in the low 70s, but staying in the upper 60s near the lake. A slight chance of rain is possible Sunday afternoon.

A mix of clouds and sun for next week with highs in the low 70s, which is slightly below normal for this time of year.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers likely. Downpours possible, but mainly west & south of Chicago. Low 63°

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 78°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76°, but low 70s near the lake.

