Fenton High School teachers, community to voice contract concerns ahead of next school year
BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A show of support is planned tonight for Fenton High School teachers at the District 100 Board of Education meeting in Bensenville.
Community members and teachers plan to ask the board to wrap up contract negotiations soon.
They want assurances that a new contract will be in place before school starts in mid-August.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the high school.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.