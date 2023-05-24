Fenton High School teachers, community to voice contract concerns ahead of next school year

Fenton High School teachers, community to talk about new contract ahead of 2023/24 school year

Fenton High School teachers, community to talk about new contract ahead of 2023/24 school year

Fenton High School teachers, community to talk about new contract ahead of 2023/24 school year

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A show of support is planned tonight for Fenton High School teachers at the District 100 Board of Education meeting in Bensenville.

Community members and teachers plan to ask the board to wrap up contract negotiations soon.

They want assurances that a new contract will be in place before school starts in mid-August.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the high school.