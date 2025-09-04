FEMA begins storm damage assessment on Chicago's Southwest Side after August floods

There might be some relief on the way for people whose homes recently flooded during storms in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spent the afternoon on the Southwest Side with federal and local emergency response teams.

Officials from FEMA, along with state, county, and city crews, including the mayor, went to door-to-door as down this block as disaster assessment teams began the process of reviewing damage from storms in mid-August to eventually determine if homeowners can get federal disaster recovery assistance.

"We just walked up and down these blocks. These families work hard every single day. They do their part, they pay their taxes. To expect the return from the federal government to actually invest back into our communities, that's not unreasonable," Johnson said.

The mayor was joined by Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez (14th), officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

They knocked on doors, leaving flyers for people who weren't home, and talking through the damage with those who did answer the door.

The joint preliminary damage assessment teams were requested by the state survey homes damaged by flooding between Aug. 16 and 19, a first step toward requesting federal disaster recovery assistance.

Pedro Gomez has lived in the Archer Heights neighborhood for more than 15 years. He was surprised to see the mayor in front of his home.

"He just showed up without even notice," Gomez said.

Gomez said he has between $11,000 and $15,000 worth of damage from recent storms flooding his basement.

"Not just me. Just my neighbors, they need help, too," he said.

He said he feels hopeful after his conversation with the mayor

"I feel good that just at least he came out and tried to get some support for us," he said.

Gomez and other neighbors said they're concerned about federal aid actually making it to their homes, given how recent conversations have gone between local and federal leaders.

"We're going to have to see, because you never know. They're not mutual friends," Gomez said.

Johnson said he's hopeful a rocky relationship with the Trump administration won't impact getting flooding victims the help they need.

"I would hope that the federal government would not use aid for the families in the city of Chicago as a weapon. We're going to do our part. We have a strong federal delegation that has advocated fiercely," he said.