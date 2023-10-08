Watch CBS News
FEMA now hiring for Illinois disaster recovery team

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- FEMA is looking for extra help as thousands affected by this summer's flooding continue to recover.

The organization is now hiring members to join its Illinois disaster recovery team.

Applicants would assist with disaster response and recovery efforts.

The job is temporary and expected to last at least 120 days.

Interested applicants can apply on FEMA's website.

