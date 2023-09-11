Watch CBS News
FEMA, Congresswoman Ramirez to host info session on flood relief

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans impacted by this summer's historic flooding can get help applying for relief on Monday night.

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have scheduled an informational meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at Kelvyn Park High School, at 4343 W. Wrightwood Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Several other local elected officials also will be on hand.

The meeting will help people navigate the application process for flooding assistance. People also will be able to book appointments if they need further assistance with a FEMA application or appeal.

The information session and all services provided will be available in both English and Spanish. 

